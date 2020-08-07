1/
James E. Miller
James E. Miller

James "Jim" Miller, age 66, passed away while peacefully fishing, on August 2nd, 2020.

James is survived by his loving wife Deborah (nee Scott) Miller; his children Ryan Miller, Ross Miller, Larry May, Mary Tyson, Scot Sebby, and Carole Ann Sebby; his very cherished granddaughter Ella Tyson; his step-mother Irene Miller; and his step-sister Pam Smolkovich and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Walter (Bing) and Violet Miller; and his first wife Nancy (nee Eichelberger) Miller.

Donations to Saint John's Lutheran Church food bank in Joliet in Jim's name would be appreciated.

Per Jim's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. No services are planned at this time.

Obituary and tribute wall for James E. Miller available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
