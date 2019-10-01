|
|
James Edward Brauch
Age 70, late of Lockport passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. James proudly served his county in the United States Air Force for 26 years. Employed by Lockport Township High School for 18 years. Member of the Lockport VFW post #5788 and Lockport American Legion John Olson post #18. He was Vice President of the Lockport FISH Food pantry and former member of the Civil Air Patrol.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Frances (nee Sullivan); and one brother, Joseph Brauch.
Survived by his beloved wife, of 49 years Carolyn (nee Wierenga) Brauch; loving children, Shelly (Bob) Halfman, Katie (Bill) Purdy and Kevin (Casey) Brauch; adored grandchildren, Tyler and Jack Purdy, Landon, Ethan and Brennan Brauch; siblings, Marybeth (Al) Dolezal, Gina (Ray) Bleimeyr, Bob (Jane) Brauch. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lockport FISH Food Pantry would be greatly appreciated.
Services will be held, Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 at 9:15am to First United Methodist Church, Lockport for Service at 10:00am.
Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood
Visitation Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the funeral home chapel from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 1, 2019