James Emil North
Born: August 19, 1968
Died: July 17, 2019
This is the story of James Emil "Jay" North, age 50 of Thompsons Station, TN, who passed away unexplainably on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Jay was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Jay was an amazing husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and a friend like no other could be.
Jay's story starts on August 19, 1968, the oldest child born to James and Carole North. Jay grew up in Joliet, IL with his younger siblings Michael, Bradley, and Suzanne, along with cousins Kimberly, Lisa, and Sarah. He proudly graduated from Joliet Catholic High School where he developed life-long friendships and had significant character-building experiences. These experiences laid the foundation for Jay's solid value system of integrity, respect, and self-worth, as well as helped him realize his full potential.
Jay was a fraternal brother of the Acacia fraternity at University of Illinois graduating in 1991. After college, Jay moved to Chicago where he built many new friendships, enjoyed his love for sailing, and met the love of his life, Jennifer (Lenart) North. Jay and Jennifer had a whirlwind romance and were married at St. Raymond's Cathedral on April 21, 2001. For the next 18 years, Jay and Jennifer enjoyed taking long bike rides, cooking, hosting holiday and birthday parties, and rescuing Schnauzers. Jay always looked forward to Super Bowl Sunday where he would cook a variety of chili's and set up a "bacon appetizer" bar. In May 2015, Jay and Jennifer packed up their things to pursue their dream of living in Nashville, TN. During these last four years, Jay built Jennifer her "forever home". They got to enjoy country life and listening to country music.
Jay had many passions starting with his Schnauzers who were his heart and joy. There's no denying that, Gracie, Cooper, and Deets were his babies. He called them, "The Big Three." Jay is up in heaven playing with his former pups, Dolly, Chloe and his boy Casey. Jay was also passionate about reading political thrillers, landscaping, cooking and critiquing every restaurant he went to. While Jay moved to Nashville, he remained loyal to his Chicago sports team---the Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. But, during his last two years of life, he became a devoted sports fan to the Vanderbilt baseball team and got to see the "Vandy" boys win the 2019 World Series.
Jay also loved his family dearly. Jay was preceded in death by his father James (Jim) North. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Lenart) North, his mother, Carole (Viskocil) North; his brothers Michael (Amy) North; Bradley (Bridget) North and his sister Suzanne (Jack) Asher; his nieces and nephews Brianna (god-daughter), Brydon, Jaedon, Annabel, and Sara; his aunt and god-mother Joanne (Viskocil) North; and his close cousins Kim, Paul, Kara, Chase, Logan Kalafut, Lisa, Doug, Hanna, Max (god-son) Graber, and Sarah, Jeff, Ryan, Justin Waddell.
A Celebration of Jay's Life will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond's Cathedral, 604 N Raynor Ave, Joliet, IL 60435.
In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to of Joliet 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 or Will County Habitat for Humanity 1395 S. Larkin Avenue, Joliet, IL 60435.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 11, 2019