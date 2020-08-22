James Eugene Busbey
Age 91, a resident of Joliet, passed away on August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Rudd); loving father of Tedra (Rick) Stacey, and step-father of Rick Busbey and Charles (Elene) Busbey; cherished grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 19. James was preceded in death by his parents James B. and Alice Busbey (nee Hunt); siblings Frank (late Jo) Busbey, Norman (late Marilyn) Busbey, Richard (Beverly) Busbey, Raymond Busbey, Ronald (late Judy) Busbey, Louise Busbey, and 2 step-children Kate and John, and 2 great-grandchildren. James was a United States Army Air Force Veteran, and retired from the Air Force Reserves. He was a member of the Masons, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and traveling. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or charity of your choice
would be appreciated. WEARING MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDENCE.
