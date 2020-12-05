James Everett ClarkBorn: October 28, 1952; in Joliet, ILDied: November 8, 2020; in Bothell, WAJames "Jim" Everett Clark, 68, of Bothell, WA, passed away at home on November 8, 2020. He was born in Joliet, IL, on October 28, 1952 to Everett and Patricia (Becker) Clark. Jim graduated from Lockport High School. He earned an Associate Degree in Applied Science at Joliet Junior College.Jim served in the United States Army from December 1971 until December 1974, and was stationed at Fort Lewis, WA. He received an honorable discharge. He was employed at Jim Graham Oldsmobile in Joliet for several years. He also worked for General Motors in Willow Springs, IL, before moving to Washington state. Jim (Jimmy to his coworkers) took pride in his job as a mail carrier, retiring from the U S Postal Service in Edmonds, WA , after 31 years.Jim will be remembered for his passion for baseball, music, cooking, and interest in birds, especially hummingbirds.Jim was predeceased by his parents and his son, Brian.He is survived by Rhonda, his wife of more than 42 years, daughter-in-law Kacy, daughter Nicole, sister Wendy (Marco) Calcanas, sister Laura Gulley, brother Kenneth McComb, sister-in-law Angelique Bergeson, several nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.Jim was a caring and giving husband and father. His good-natured disposition and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.No service was held at Jim's request.