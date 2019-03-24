The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
James F. Crater

James F. Crater "Junior" "Freddie" age 82, of Crest Hill, IL, passed away peacefully Friday March 22, 2019 at home with family at his side. He was born May 23, 1936 in Braidwood, IL to the late Stella (nee Stasney) and Fred Crater. He attended St. Mary Nativity and St. John's Grade Schools as well as Joliet Township High School and Joliet Catholic High.

Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Bertino) Crater; loving father of Renee (Nick) Vulgaris, Jeff (Fran) Crater, Michelle (Andy) Arnston and Jayme (Shawn) Monroe; devoted grandfather of George Nicholas and Katie Vulgaris (Ryan); Marisa (Kyle) and Tyler Crater (Renee); Alexandria "Allie" and Lindsey Arnston; Colt "C.J." (Katelin) and Ashlee Monroe (Jason); proud great grandfather of Revan Monroe. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ray Bertino.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Jim, a U.S. Army veteran and member of American Legion Post #1080, was a retired butcher. He worked primarily at Ordman's and Wally's supermarket and eventually retiring from Sam's Club. He was a huge JCA football fan and served as an official for many years with the IHSA.

Visitation for James F. Crater will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services Thursday morning March 28, 2019, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2019
