James F. Lenon
Age75, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully Sunday November 15,2020. Born in Chicago, living in Lockport for over 30 years. James was employed by Com Ed for 38 years, retiring in 2000.
He was a member of the K of C Perez Council, Saint Dennis Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan. He also was a member of the Com Ed Golf League.
James loved his trips to Door County Wisconsin, he truly enjoyed the outdoors, he had many great memories from family camping trips, he was a diehard Cubs Fan and Notre Dame Football fan, he enjoyed gardening and above all else he loved his family and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret (Darrah) Lenon; two grandchildren Brian Bishop Jr.
And Megan Laura Lenon.
Survived by his loving wife of 55 years and high school sweetheart Ruthann; his sons Jim (Toni) , and John Lenon; daughter Kristen (Brian) Bishop; 9 grandchildren, Tyler and Ashley Lenon, Kyle and Torrie Cole, Ryan, Jason, Katie, Allison and Lilly Bishop; a sister Trish (late Jerry) Dorgan.
Numerous nieces and nephews and cousins also survive. James loving Chihuahua Chloe AKA "Cujo" will truly miss him.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Cancer Society
would be appreciated.
Services will be held Friday November 20, 2020, 9:30am from the O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL 1105 E. 9TH ST (159TH St.) LOCKPORT IL 60441 815-838-5010 to Saint Dennis Church, Lockport for Mass at 10:00 AM.
Visitation Thursday November 19, 2020 from 4:00 pm- 8:00 pm.
*DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES
ARE REQUIRED.
Per James wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded