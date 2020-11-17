1/1
James F. Lenon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. Lenon

Age75, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully Sunday November 15,2020. Born in Chicago, living in Lockport for over 30 years. James was employed by Com Ed for 38 years, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of the K of C Perez Council, Saint Dennis Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan. He also was a member of the Com Ed Golf League.

James loved his trips to Door County Wisconsin, he truly enjoyed the outdoors, he had many great memories from family camping trips, he was a diehard Cubs Fan and Notre Dame Football fan, he enjoyed gardening and above all else he loved his family and grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret (Darrah) Lenon; two grandchildren Brian Bishop Jr.

And Megan Laura Lenon.

Survived by his loving wife of 55 years and high school sweetheart Ruthann; his sons Jim (Toni) , and John Lenon; daughter Kristen (Brian) Bishop; 9 grandchildren, Tyler and Ashley Lenon, Kyle and Torrie Cole, Ryan, Jason, Katie, Allison and Lilly Bishop; a sister Trish (late Jerry) Dorgan.

Numerous nieces and nephews and cousins also survive. James loving Chihuahua Chloe AKA "Cujo" will truly miss him.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Services will be held Friday November 20, 2020, 9:30am from the O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL 1105 E. 9TH ST (159TH St.) LOCKPORT IL 60441 815-838-5010 to Saint Dennis Church, Lockport for Mass at 10:00 AM.

Visitation Thursday November 19, 2020 from 4:00 pm- 8:00 pm.

*DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES

ARE REQUIRED.

Per James wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved