The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
Resources
More Obituaries for James Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James G. Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James G. Peterson Obituary
James G Peterson

Born: March 1, 1960

Died: March 20, 2019

James G Peterson born March 1st 1960 passed away March 20th at his home in Granite City, IL (formerly of Joliet).

Proceeded in death by his wife Norma Jean, parents Robert & Gerri Peterson of Joliet survived by one son Jason Kafka (Amy & grandson Jaydon) daughter Jennifer Kafka (Emmit) one brother Jeff Peterson (Noreen).

Per James wishes cremation rites accorded.

Arrangements by Wojstrom Funeral & creamatory. Memorials accepted 618-931-3939 www.wojstrom.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now