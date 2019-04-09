|
|
James G Peterson
Born: March 1, 1960
Died: March 20, 2019
James G Peterson born March 1st 1960 passed away March 20th at his home in Granite City, IL (formerly of Joliet).
Proceeded in death by his wife Norma Jean, parents Robert & Gerri Peterson of Joliet survived by one son Jason Kafka (Amy & grandson Jaydon) daughter Jennifer Kafka (Emmit) one brother Jeff Peterson (Noreen).
Per James wishes cremation rites accorded.
Arrangements by Wojstrom Funeral & creamatory. Memorials accepted 618-931-3939 www.wojstrom.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 9, 2019