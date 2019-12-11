|
|
James H. Montgomery
James H. Montgomery age 87 late of New Lenox, IL. Originally from Lockport, Jim was a USMC Veteran and an avid reader and gardener. He retired after 39 years from NICOR.
Survived by his children; Laurie (George) Henseler, Lea Ann (Justin) Andersen and Jon (Dixie) Montgomery. 9 grandchildren; Isaiah, Ashley, Julia, Andrea, A.J., Ian, Aidan, Natalie and Chase.
Preceded in death by his wife Theresa M. (nee Pomykala) Montgomery and a sister Doris Marentic. A private service and interment were held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by Hickey Memorial Chapel. To sign Online Guestbook visit hickeyfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019