James H. Vaslie
78, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Heritage Manor, Dwight, IL. Jim was born in Chicago to the late Arthur E. and Volberg C. (nee Carlson) Vaslie.
Beloved husband of the late Jenine (nee Persenaire) Vaslie; loving father of Debbie (Pat) Daly and Julie Vaslie; cherished grandfather of Patrick (Marjorie), Sean, Tyler, Matthew, Michaela, Noah, and Delaney and great-grandfather of Olivia and Patrick; dear brother of the late Skip (Joyce) Vaslie; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was a member of the Sheet Metal Worker's Local 73. He was an avid bowler and fisherman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name to the would be appreciated.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 3-9PM. Funeral service Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment private. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 8145-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 29, 2019