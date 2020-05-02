James Harold Epting



Born: March 25, 1948



Died: April 23, 2020



James Harold Epting was born on March 25, 1948 to Hattie Ruth Shelby Epting Cooper and L.P. Epting in Bay Springs, MS. He passed away on April 23, 2020.



James graduated from Turner Chapel High School in 1968. He then relocated to Joliet, IL. He held various jobs and later retired from Stepan Chemical after 20 years of service.



To cherish his memories, James leaves his wife, Iesther Epting; four children, Ricky Epting, Marlow Epting, Natasha (William) Dixon, and Bryce (Nicole) Epting; two brothers, Lester (Helen) Epting and Dale (MaeBell) Epting; three sisters, Nancy (Truman) Campbell, Michelle Gallegos, and Andrea Laboy; five sisters-in-law, Vickie Epting, Grace Epting, Marcella Bowman, Martha Ellis, and Ruthie (Willie Sr.) McCullum; five brothers-in-law, Carl Ellis, Calvin Ellis, Edwin Ellis, Robert Ellis, and Enoch(Cora) Ellis; one god-daughter, Kisa Moffett; great-aunt, Bobbie Easley; one great-uncle, Cleo Thompson; 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, along with other relatives and friends and his St. James Family.



Visitation will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at the funeral home and Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 10:00-11:00AM at St. James Community COGIC, 415 Parks St., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM. Interment following the service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



