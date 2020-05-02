James Herald Epting
1948 - 2020
James Harold Epting

Born: March 25, 1948

Died: April 23, 2020

James Harold Epting was born on March 25, 1948 to Hattie Ruth Shelby Epting Cooper and L.P. Epting in Bay Springs, MS. He passed away on April 23, 2020.

James graduated from Turner Chapel High School in 1968. He then relocated to Joliet, IL. He held various jobs and later retired from Stepan Chemical after 20 years of service.

To cherish his memories, James leaves his wife, Iesther Epting; four children, Ricky Epting, Marlow Epting, Natasha (William) Dixon, and Bryce (Nicole) Epting; two brothers, Lester (Helen) Epting and Dale (MaeBell) Epting; three sisters, Nancy (Truman) Campbell, Michelle Gallegos, and Andrea Laboy; five sisters-in-law, Vickie Epting, Grace Epting, Marcella Bowman, Martha Ellis, and Ruthie (Willie Sr.) McCullum; five brothers-in-law, Carl Ellis, Calvin Ellis, Edwin Ellis, Robert Ellis, and Enoch(Cora) Ellis; one god-daughter, Kisa Moffett; great-aunt, Bobbie Easley; one great-uncle, Cleo Thompson; 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, along with other relatives and friends and his St. James Family.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at the funeral home and Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 10:00-11:00AM at St. James Community COGIC, 415 Parks St., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM. Interment following the service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Visitation
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
MAY
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. James Community COGIC
MAY
5
Service
11:00 AM
St. James Community COGIC
MAY
5
Interment
Elmhurst Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
