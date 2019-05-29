James Hutton



Born: December 2, 1946



Died: May 26, 2019



James Hutton, age 72, of Braidwood, IL, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. Born December 2, 1946 in Joliet to the late Allen and Eleanore (nee Thontlin) Hutton. Jim Graduated from Wilmington High School, Class of 1964. Member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #150 in Countryside, IL for 53 years. Jim retired from Gallagher Asphalt, Joliet Plant in Mach 2006. Past Master of the Braidwood Masonic Lodge #704 and lifetime member of the Wilmington Masonic Lodge #208. Member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #241 in Wilmington. Jim served his community in many ways. He worked diligently for 12 years on the Braidwood Zoning Board, was Public Building and Property Commissioner, Braidwood Food Panty Board, member of Braidwood Baseball Association, and was part of the chain gang for Reed-Custer High School Football. In his early years he operated Wilmington Lanes along side of his brothers. Surviving are his wife, Angie (nee Latham), whom he married on August 23, 1969 in Wilmington; son, James (Pamela) Hutton of MO; daughter, Lori (Gary) Turk of Dunlap, IL; two granddaughters, Haley Turk and Hanna Turk; brother, Roger (Cheryl) Hutton of Rocky Mountain, NC; sisters, Marilyn (Jerry) Sutter of Sebastian, FL and Joyce (Louie) Bohlander of New Lenox, IL; brothers-in-law, Lucky Latham of Morris, IL, Steve Tupper of Custer Park, IL, and Mike (Michelle) Tupper of Braidwood; sisters-in-law, Michele Bell of Custer Park, Myrna Latham of Bloomington, and Darla Hutton of Coal City; extended family, Tim & Jessica Teran; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death were two brothers, Ron Hutton and Bruce Hutton; nephew, John Hutton; and brothers-in-law, Dave Latham and Butch Steele.



Funeral services will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery in Braceville, IL. The visitation will be Friday, May 31, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to the Braidwood Food Pantry. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.



