James J. Agazzi
James J. Agazzi, Emmy Award winning Production Designer, passed away on September 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.
Born and raised in Joliet, Illinois, Jim was preceded in death by his parents George and Dorothy (Kokalj) Agazzi.
He is survived by his husband David Brewer, sister Judi Agazzi Gawlik, nephew Randy Gawlik, niece Ashlee Gawlik Pickering, great niece and nephews Kylie, Casey, Owen and Simon.
In 1992 Jim was honored by the Joliet Junior College as an Outstanding Alum. Upon graduating from UCLA Jim became an Art Director for The Bob Hope specials and various game shows and specials at NBC. As Production Designer he earned 9 Emmy nominations. His body of work included Hart to Hart, Paper Dolls and Moonlighting for which he received an Emmy Award. James wrote, directed and produced the short film "Window that Opens" a poignant study of a woman struggling with Alzheimer's disease .
Writer, artist, designer, gourmet cook, devoted friend and always an "old soul" who loved to dance. Jim was all of these and more. He has touched many lives by sharing his gifts."Fighting for the first survivor!"
Please support The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eight Ave 16th floor, New York, NY 1001
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 24, 2019