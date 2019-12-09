Home

St Mary's Catholic Church
59 W 3rd St
El Paso, IL 61738
(309) 527-4277
James J. Gibbons

James J. Gibbons Obituary
James J. Gibbons

James J. Gibbons, 75, of St. George, Utah, formerly of Joliet, passed away Monday December 2, 2019, 8:35 am in Eureka, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso. Cremation rites were accorded following the mass and inurnment will be held at Gridley Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to C.O.P.E. (Cat Overpopulation Planned Endeavor), Plainfield, IL, or PAWS. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, assisted the family with arrangements.

Jim is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Miller) Moritz, of St. George, three step-daughters, Terri Schoenheide, Lori Jonsen, and Joni Hunter, his siblings, Julie (Don) Martinez, Jane (Skip) Smith, Helen (Pete) Brandon, Rosemary (Tom) Crosby, and many nieces and nephews. His parents, his wife Cheryl Rae Carls, his siblings, Jack Gibbons, Sally Sengpiel, Rita Maloney, Sister Mary Brendan Gibbons and two nieces, preceded him in death. Jim was a civil engineer and land surveyor in the Joliet area until his retirement in 2007.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 9, 2019
