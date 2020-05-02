So sorry to hear about Jimmy. Always had a big hug and kiss for me when I saw him in church in Coal City years ago. My Dad Gus, Oaky, and he were definitely the Kinsman wild bunch. Working with them all back in the day was certainly entertaining to say the least! Miss them all. There's one more card player at the table..... I will make sure to have a mass for him at Sacred Heart when we can get back to church.



Take care.....



Donna Gabehart (Sisk)