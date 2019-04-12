James J. Kelly



James J. Kelly, age 66, of Crest Hill, IL, passed away at 2:46 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, Maywood, IL, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 7, 1952 in Bloomington, IL.



James was a US Marine Corps Veteran from the Vietnam era. James lived in Crest Hill most of his life, working as an over the road truck driver, most recently for Morgan Van Lines of Booneville, MS.



James is survived by his mother Joan M. Flatt of Plainfield; brother, Mike (Nancy) Kelly of Joliet; sisters, Lynn (Bill) Schuler of Wilmington, IL, Beth Ann (Stan) Laken of Plainfield; sister-in-law, Kathy Flatt of Joliet; and brothers, Ken Flatt of Joliet, and Richard Flatt of Portage, IN. He leaves many caring, cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Kelly; stepfather, Dennis B. Flatt; as well as a brother, Dennis D. Flatt.



Whether you called him James, Jim, Jimmy, brother, bro, Uncle Jim or Mr. Jim, he was a unique individual who did things in his own way and at his own pace. Jim's life was full of ups and downs. He found his niche as an over the road truck driver about 15 years ago, and would tell you about all the people out there risking their lives doing dumb stuff on the highway. Jim timed himself on the USA today crossword puzzle daily. He loved this country and would pull over and take video of the rolling hills. Stevie Nicks and Willie Nelson kept him company on the road. Since he was often on the road, he grew to appreciate his Facebook friends. During his illness, he really felt the love and support from his online family and his Chaney/Lockport West friends.



He was an avid Chicago Bears Fan and loved the Chicago Cubs. Jim had many loyal friends, but none better than William Bill "Billy" and Rick Muller. He was very grateful to Tina and Ray Feltz, who shared their home with him for the past 10 years.



Visitation for James Joseph Kelly will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 129 S. Division St., Plainfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL, will be held at 2:30 p.m. where full Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad. In lieu of flowers, Jim asked that donations be made in his name to the ( ) or the DAV Disables American Veterans (www.dav.org/ways-to-give/).



Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019