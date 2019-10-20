The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
James J. Widloe

James J. Widloe Obituary
James J. Widloe

Age 71, of Crest Hill, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. James was born in Joliet, residing in Crest Hill since 2000. He retired from AT&T following 25 years of service.

James is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda (nee Goolsby) Widloe of Crest Hill; his six children, Jason (Erin Kennedy) Widloe, Nathan (Susie) Widloe, Tristan (Amanda) Widloe, Justin Widloe, Melonie Klinker and Steve (Candy) Klinker; five grandchildren; and his brother, William (Patricia) Widlowski.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillian (nee Kurpaitis) Widlowski; his brother, Joseph Widlowski; and his sister, Loretta "Lori" Voitik.

Private Funeral Services for James J. Widloe were held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2019
