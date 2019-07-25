James Joseph Gans



James Joseph Gans, age 71, and a lifelong Joliet area resident, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at home.



Born November 29, 1947 in Joliet, he was the son of Albert and Helen (nee Likar) Gans. He retired from Commonwealth Edison as an electrician with 30 years of service.



Jim enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and especially, spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Surviving are his wife, Gudrun I. (nee Peter) Gans; his children, Steffanie Kenney and Eric (Nicole) Gans; three grandchildren, Lauren Gans, Peyton Kenney and Sarah Gans; two brothers, Ronald (Mary Lou) Gans and Paul (Laura) Gans; one sister,Nancy Gans; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Edward Gans, Sr., Lois Anzalone, and Richard Gans.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held Saturday, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, where full Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News from July 25 to July 26, 2019