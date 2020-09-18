James L. Johns
"Jimmy" age 56, of Crest Hill, IL, and formerly Romeoville, IL passed from this life Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
He was born May 23, 1964, in Joliet, IL to Barbara (nee Grewenig) and the late Jimmie Johns. He was raised in Romeoville and attended Romeoville High School.
He is the loving father of Alisha Johns-Pilcher (Chad) and Daniel (Anja) Ivaska; beloved son of Barbara Johns; dear brother of Christopher Johns. He is also survived by his niece, Julianne, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jimmy will be remembered as an easy-going guy with a great sense of humor who enjoyed hanging out with friends. He was an avid Bears fan.
Visitation for Jimmy will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Facemasks are required, distancing and capacity restrictions will be observed. As it was Jimmy's wish, cremation rites will be accorded. A private inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be made to the American Heart Association
.
For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com