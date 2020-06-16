James L. Miller
James L. Miller "Jim", Age 97, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully Friday June 12, 2020. He was born May 29, 1923, in Homer Township, IL to the late Frances (nee Wilhelmi) and Laurence Miller. Jim graduated with the class of 1941 from Joliet Township High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He married Verneta McGowan January 29, 1949.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Verneta "Mickey" (nee McGowan) Miller; two brothers, Harold and Don Miller; five sisters, Hazel Partak, Virginia Paul, Lucille Phelan, Kathleen Glenn and Mitzi McGuire.
Surviving are five children, Dave (Amy) Miller of Joliet, Kathy (Mark) Wiley of Russellville, AR, Patrick Miller of Glendale, AZ, Tim (Flo) Miller of Crest Hill and Paul Miller of Joliet; eight grandchildren, Paula (Doug) Aukland, Keith (Jessie) Miller, Kevin (Taylor) Miller and Melissa (Tony) Albert; Michelle Johnston, Thomas Wiley, Laurie (Steve) Day and Jennifer (Etty) Stanley; fourteen great-grandchildren, Aden, Ava, Annabelle and Aaron Aukland, Jocelyn, Cora and Gabe Miller, Amee and Mia Albert, Diamond Johnston, Brady and Scarlett Day, and Logan and Lillian Stanley; one great-great granddaughter, Mia Johnston; two sisters, Ruth Ann (late Bob) Campbell, Lois (late Leo) Bernhard; sisters-in-law, Grace (late Tom) Russell and Mary (late Dick) McGowan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Jim retired from Jewel Food Stores after 32 years as a Meat Cutter. He was previously employed also as a meat cutter by the former A & P Grocery Store in Joliet. He was a member of VFW Cantigny Post #367, the Moose Lodge #300 and the Senior Club. His hobbies included bowling, gardening, horseshoes and golf which he was fortunate to have recorded a "hole-in-one" at Woodruff several years ago.
The Miller family would like to thank the staff at Senior Star for the kindness shown to Jim during his stay. Their compassion will always be remembered, especially care partners Brittany and Chris.
Visitation for Jim will be held Wednesday, June17, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 W. Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the charity of your choice.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 16, 2020.