James L. O'Brien



Born: April 6, 1932



Died: April 3, 2019



James "Jim" L. O'Brien, 86, of Frankfort, IL, passed away, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home.



Visitation will be held at Maher Funeral Home 17101 71st Ave, Tinley Park on Sunday, April 7th from 3:00 to 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am, Monday, April 8th, at Saint Anthony's Church 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423, Father Greg Skowron will be officiating, and a funeral luncheon will follow immediately. Jim will be buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Il. on Tuesday at 9:30 in the morning.



Jim was born April 6, 1932 in Waukon, Iowa to Lenard and Agnes (Grady) O'Brien. He graduated from Waukon High School in 1950 and served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. On May 13, 1961, he married Virginia Carolyn Armstrong in Mount Sterling, Il. Jim was employed as safety director at Harbor Point Marina in Chicago, Braidwood Nuclear Plant, and ended his career self-employed at Consulting Services of Frankfort. Jim was a devoted Boy Scouter, he has been a member of Troop 270 in Frankfort for over 40 years. He earned the Silver Beaver and Saint George Medal- two of the highest medals and adult scouter an earn. He served on the Catholic Committee on Scouting and was the Eagle Scout Coordinator during which time he mentored numerous Eagle Scouts. Jim was an avid fisherman and belonged to Fish Tales where he enjoyed many fishing adventures. When he wasn't volunteering, he spent his time with his family.



Jim is survived by his wife, Carol, children, Larry O'Brien of Frankfort and Karen Campolattara of Plainfield, Four grandchildren, Matt Campolattara of Hampton Virginia, Abigail and Kaitlyn O'Brien of Tampa, Florida, and Katelyn Campolattara of Plainfield.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Len and Agnes O'Brien, his brother Tom O'Brien, and Sister Rosemary Mooney and is son, Ken O'Brien also several brother and sister in laws, and many nieces and nephews.



In leu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joliet Community Hospice, Honor Flight Chicago, or the . Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary