Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:45 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Loretto Catholic Cemetery
Odell, IL
James L. Whiteman

Age 71, a lifetime Joliet, IL resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday morning, December 22, 2019.

He was born on March 7, 1948, to the late Mary (nee Williams) and Marvin Whiteman. Jim attended Joliet grade schools and was a 1966 graduate of Joliet Catholic High (JCA)

.Jim is the beloved brother of Kathleen Hughes and Margaret (Rodney) Hoffman; brother-in-law of James Drach; he was also a caring uncle, great uncle and cousin. He will be missed by his beloved cat, Tabitha.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Patricia (James) Drach.

Jim retired after 33 years of service at the Illinois State Police Bureau of Identification.

He was devout in his faith, loved to travel, and combined these two passions with two trips to Lourdes, a trip to the Vatican, and a trip to the Holy Land.

The family of James L. Whiteman would like to thank the staff at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home as well as his caregivers Becky and Tiara of Home Instead for their wonderful care and compassion.

Visitation for James L. Whiteman will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment at St. Mary of Loretto Catholic Cemetery in Odell, IL will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Daybreak Shelter or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
