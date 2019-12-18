|
|
James Love
Mr. James Love was born on September 27, 1924 in Jefferson County, Alabama. He was born to the union of the late Walter (Melvin) Love and Rosie (Love) Webb. He was called home on December 11, 2019 at age 95.
He attended school in Verbena, Alabama. James accepted Christ at Mt. Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Isaac Singleton, Sr.
James worked in Alabama for 10 years at the Coal Mine. In 1945, he enlisted into the United States Armed Forces and fought in World War II. He moved to Joliet, IL in 1951 and was employed with the Brickyard, Humphrey & Sons Cast Iron Industrial Company and then began working for Laborers Local No. 75 Construction and stayed for 50 years until he retired as a Foreman.
James met and married Margaret (Foster) Love in 1942. To this union there were seven children born.
James was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, brother, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, granddaughter, grandsons, great grandson, nieces and nephews.
James leaves to cherish and celebrate his life; his children, Joann (Fredrick-deceased) Young, Paulette (Larry-deceased) Faint, Otis (Jessie) Love, Linda (Eddie-deceased) Blakney, Angelo (Sharon) Love and Keith (Bobbie) Love; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, his two devoted company keepers, Diane Gardner and Brian Davis, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W. Oak Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Richard D. House, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 18, 2019