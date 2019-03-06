The Herald-News Obituaries
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Inurnment
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
James M. LeFevers

Born: April 5, 1937

Died: February 2, 2019

James M. LeFevers, age 81, of Lemont, passed away suddenly in Florida with his loving family by his side on February 2, 2019. James was born April 5, 1937 in West Virginia, was a long-time resident of Lockport.

A United States Korean War Army Veteran. He worked at Ceco Steel in Lemont from 1960 until the mid-1980's and retired from ET Paddock, Lockport in 2008. He loved the race track, betting on ponies, was a great card player, poker was his thing. An avid Chicago Cubs fan enjoyed crossword puzzles, fishing, hunting, spending time outdoors but above all else cherished spending time with his family.

Loving father of nine children; James (Jeannie) LeFevers, Jerri Fronek, Joan (Jeffrey) Beaudry, Jean LeFevers-Courtney, Lisa (Jim) Lovelace, Laura (Ron) Carpenter, Joel (Trinene) LeFevers, Jason (Amy) LeFevers and Joshua LeFevers. Grandfather of 22 grandchildren; great grandfather of 19 and great-great grandfather of 2. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Survived by his brothers, Jay (late Janice) LeFevers, Bob LeFevers, Tim (Anna) LeFevers and a sister, Barbara (Wesley) Alcorn; A lifetime friend, Jim Masterson of California.

Preceded in death by his beloved parents; Scott Jay and Della Ruth LeFevers (nee Brown).

A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL 60441 from 9:30 am until 12:30pm.

Inurnment immediately following Memorial Gathering at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood IL. at 2P.M. with Full Military Honors.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 6, 2019
