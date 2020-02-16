|
James M. Tierney
"Jim", age 87, lifelong Lockport resident, passed away peacefully Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by his loving family. Jim was employed as a Purchasing Agent for, Olin Mathieson, Joliet for 20 years, Lewis University for 10 years, and retired in 1998 from Independent Mechanical after 20 years of dedicated service. Member of St. Dennis Church, Lockport. He faithfully attended church, was a Eucharistic Minister, administered communion at Silver Cross Hospital and a volunteered at Sunny Hill Nursing Home. Jim enjoyed playing Santa during the holidays, he had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna (nee: Lea); parents, William and Kathryn (nee: Lally) Tierney; a son, William Tierney; step Mother, Catherine (nee: Rodeghero) Tierney; brothers Thomas and John Tierney; a grandson, Brendan Tierney and his in-laws, William and Theresa (nee: Dinofria) Lea.
Survived by his children, Kathy (Bob) Landi, Michael (Maryann) Tierney, Timothy (Shawn) Tierney, Mary La Londe and Terence (Patty) Tierney; sister and caregiver, Mary Kay Tierney; 23 cherished grandchildren and many adored great grandchildren also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice Home would be greatly appreciated.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Dennis Catholic Church 1214 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00noon. Interment immediately following Mass at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 16, 2020