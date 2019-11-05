|
|
James J. Mayo
Age 92, passed away, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home with loving family by his side.
Survived by his loving wife, Marilyn (Himes) Mayo; two daughters Sharon (Eugene) Sullivan and Nancy (John) Popek; grandchildren Kate (Zac) Sartori, Joe (Kayla Goggans Fiancee) Sullivan, Pete (Nithya) Sullivan, Jacob Popek and Daniel Popek; one great grandson Rahil Sullivan.
Preceded in death by his daughter Debra Mayo; parents Roy and Gertrude (Jackson) Mayo; two brothers Malcolm and John Mayo.
Born in Joliet, raised in Wilmington, moving to Joliet in 1954. W.W. II Air Force Veteran. Retired Electrician for the City of Joliet. Jim was an avid Fisherman. He was a member of the Minus 300 Fishing Club. The family would like to thank the staff at Presence Cancer Center for the loving care given to Jim the past years.
Funeral Services will be held, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, with Rev. Matthew Robinson officiating. Cremation rites to follow the service. Visitation Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorials to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019