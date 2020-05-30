James Michael Restaino
James Michael Restaino, age 74, of Joliet, Illinois was a loving brother, beloved uncle and proud Veteran of the US Navy Seabees. He passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice with his family at his side.
Jim was born on June 26, 1945 in Joliet to the late Achilles and Elsie (nee Paolucci) Restaino. He spent his childhood in Crest Hill and attended both Joliet Catholic and Lockport Township High Schools.
Jim began his career as a professional drummer in 1963. Self-taught, he was extremely proud to be the drummer of The Jaguars. The Jaguars toured, cut a record, and had a huge fan club. Jim was with The Jaguars until he was drafted in June, 1966.
Upon joining the U.S. Navy Seabee Division, Jim was initially stationed in Davisville, RI where he was a drummer in the Seabee Band. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1967 and served through 1968 participating in the Tet Offensive. As a Construction Mechanic Petty Officer Third Class and member of Mobile Construction Battalion 6, Jim built and rebuilt many bridges while serving his country. He was honorably discharged June, 1968 and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. From that day forward, Jim was an advocate for the POW, MIA, men and women currently serving, and veterans who had served. Jim was a Life Member of the VFW Cantigny Post 367 and was proud to coordinate their Veteran's Day Remembrance Feast for several years. Jim took the Seabee "Can Do" spirit and applied it to his life.
Jim was a very successful and respected Farmers Insurance Agent for 46 years. Upon retiring in 2017, Jim was the agent with the second-longest years of service in his district. He earned numerous sales awards throughout his career. He prided himself on always making his customers' top priority going above and beyond what is normal to help them in their times of need.
Jim was a car, snowmobile, and motorsport enthusiast. He started dabbling in car sales and referrals in 1979. Throughout the years he worked with all the local dealerships. Jim has spent the last 15 years proudly associated with Terry D'Arcy and D'Arcy Motors. Jim lived for snowmobiling no matter the season. Very involved in the community, Jim was also a member of the Crest Hill Lions, Moran Athletic Club and the Loyal Order of Moose.
Jim is proudly survived by his only sister, Shirley Ann (Restaino) Smith; niece, Jodi-Ann (Harvey) Kasky; two nephews, Glen (Lori) Smith and Troy Smith; along with great nieces and nephews, Jeremy, Connor, and Jillian Smith, and Julie-Ann, Hailey Rose, and Kelsie Paige Kasky; and sister-in-law, Terri (Steve) Smith-Pfeiffer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Gerald Smith.
All friends and relatives are invited to a drive-thru, no contact viewing for James Michael Restaino, to be held on Monday June 1, 2020 from 4:00-7:45 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. For additional instructions, please click here (http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms). Upon arrival, see the funeral assistant for further direction.
The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Monday, June1, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/wWObQ-EPCeI ) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
Interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Thankful for their gracious care, memorials in Jim's name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. Another alternative would be contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation also in Jim's name.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Herald-News from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.