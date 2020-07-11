James N. Ritenour
Born: January, 25, 1937
Died: June 25, 2020
James N. Ritenour, 83, of Gold Canyon, AZ, passed away June 25, from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Born in Danville, IL, Jan. 25, 1937, Jim graduated from Milford High School, class of 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Marcia Collins, on Sept.29, 1956, and they moved to Minooka, IL, June, 1960 where he worked as timekeeper for a company building I-80 in the Minooka area.
When it was about to dissolve, owners of Brown & Lambrecht Earthmovers called and asked Jim to join them, Feb., 1961, and he was with them until he retired in Jan., 1995. (Ended up T.J. Lambrecht).
In 1978, Jim built an apartment building in Minooka. He made friends with some of the tenants, often being young area newlyweds, and it also provided a job for his wife.
He lived in Minooka until 2001, moving to an active retirement community in the beautiful Superstition foothills in Arizona.
Jim loved RVing, traveling from Alaska to Maine and Mexico, between 1975 and 2020, in the various RVs.
Jim loved people, and made many friends in retirement, but kept in touch with old friends as well. He loved his church, GCUMC, to which he gave his time freely. He was honored with a 50-year plaque from the Minooka Lions Club, for which he was active in procuring land for Minooka's Lions Park, in the 1970s.
Jim loved living in his beautiful community among the hills with mountains all around, watching hummingbirds, Gamble's quail walking outside his kitchen windows with a dozen or so 2" babies following. He loved the neighborhood, and was always ready to chat when anyone was outside. He loved taking people on boat rides on Canyon Lake, with 9 miles of breathtaking views into the canyon.
Most of all, Jim loved his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia (Collins), daughter, Michele (Todd) Minton of Minooka; son, Bruce (Maria) Ritenour, of Huffman, TX; 2 grandsons, Aaron (Joy) Feeney, of Fishers, IN; and Jacob Ritenour, of Huffman, TX; 2 sisters-in-law, Aldine Ritenour of West Lafayette, IN, and Patricia Ritenour of Bradley, IL; several nieces and nephews, and a "French son", Thibault, RICHARD, who, after an IL visit with us Aug., 1993, and several visits FR to USA, and USA to FR, he and his extended family are grieving with us.
Preceding him were a daughter, Rhonda Dropik; parents Clyde and Clarice (Rit and Tee) Ritenour; brothers, David Ritenour, and Robert Ritenour.
Cremation was accorded. Because of the coronavirus, a service will be planned at the Gold Canyon UMC at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be given to GCUMC. 6640 S. Kings Ranch Rd; Gold Canyon, AZ 85118, or to the charity of choice
, in Jim's memory.