James P. Dodson
Born: May 22, 1946
Died: March 1, 2020
James P. Dodson, age 73, a resident of Minooka, IL, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on March 1, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on May 22, 1946 in Aurora, IL.
Jim is survived by beloved wife of 51 years, Cathy (nee Garich); his loving daughters, Christie (Brad) Eldred of Joliet, and Amy (Scott) Stillwell of Plainfield; his cherished grandchildren, Brittany (Zack) Toepper, Scott Stillwell, Jr., Hannah and Olivia Eldred; his adored great-grandchildren, Colton James Toepper and Aubrey Toepper; his dear brothers, Clifford (Barb) Dodson and Bob (Pam) Dodson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Edith Dodson and his brothers, Dennis and Edward Dodson.
Jim loved his God, his family and church family, and his country. He proudly served in the United States Army and earned an Honorable discharge. He loved to be outside enjoying God's creation, especially with his fishing pole in his hand and the sunshine on his face. A talented craftsman, Jim owned and operated Dodson Builders. He built custom homes and was always up for a remodeling challenge. Jim was generous with his time and his talents and would never hesitate to help anyone who needed something. He enjoyed this life to the fullest and knew without a doubt that life eternal was waiting for him. His greatest joy was his family and he was the proudest Papa in the world! Jim will be deeply missed.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Jim's life, memorials may be directed to Christ First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield and Saturday, March 7, 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Christ First Baptist Church, 4295 Van Dyke Rd., Minooka. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment with military honors will follow at the Plainfield Township Cemetery. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2020