|
|
James Partyka
Born: December 10, 1943; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 18, 2019; in Custer Park, IL
James Partyka, age 76, of Custer Park, IL passed away peacefully in his home on December 18, 2019. He was born December 10, 1943 in Chicago, the youngest son of Frank and Barbara Partyka. He attended Reed Custer schools and graduated with the Class of 1961.
Surviving are his wonderful wife of 43 years, Judy Partyka; loving daughter, Sarah Partyka; dutiful son, Adam Partyka; cherished granddaughter, Haley Partyka; and brother, Robert (Carolyn) Partyka of Little Rock, AR.
Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Gerald (Jerry) Partyka.
He was a member of Moose Lodge #300 in Joliet for 47 years and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1964 to 1967. He was a member of the Custer Township Planning Commission for sixteen years. He spent seven years in the Middle East (Saudi Arabia and Iran) working as a civilian for Raytheon Company. He retired from Stepan Company in Elwood after 28 years for service. He was a loving and caring man who will be missed by many around the world. Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Sunday, December 22, from 1-5 p.m. Funeral service will be Monday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will follow funeral service. Cremation rites will be accorded following funeral. Inurnment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to St. Jude or the .
For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory
401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-458-2336
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 20, 2019