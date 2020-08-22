1/
James Patrick Coyne
James Patrick Coyne

James Patrick Coyne, "Jim" age 62 died August 8th, peacefully at home in Palm Springs, CA., following complications suffered from a stroke. Jim was born in Joliet, attended Joliet Public Schools, graduated from Joliet Central class of 1976. He went on to earn his MBA from Northern Illinois University, which lead him into a career working in Human Resource Departments for many companies.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Nancy (nee Reeves), along with several aunts and uncles.

Survived by his life partner/husband John Cates, siblings Daniel (Nancy), Susan (Mike) Hernandez, and Douglas (Cinda). Left to cherish his memories inlcude, an uncle, Ronald Reeves (Patty)., special nieces and nephews, along with their families, Bradley, Rebecca, Matthew, Kimberly, Phillip, Michael, Mark and Scott, and numerous cousins.

Jim was a devoted husband, son, brother and uncle. His memory will live on in the lives he touched.

Per Jim's request , cremation rights have been accorded. No memorial events are currently scheduled. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.


Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
