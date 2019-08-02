|
|
James Patrick Meyer
James Patrick Meyer, beloved by people around the world, Jim passed away at age 77 on Monday July 29, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born and raised in Joliet and longtime resident of Downers Grove, Jim retired from Hinsdale Central High School in 2002 after 34 years of service as a Guidance Counselor and ESL Teacher. He also coached football and basketball.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Nancy Meyer; daughters Susan (Marc) Pusateri, Kristen (Charles) Gasser and Jenna (Ray) Fernandez; siblings Bernie (Joan) Meyer, Maureen (Terry) Juracich, Denny Meyer (Denise) and Paula Meyer; sister-in-law Doris (the late Paddy) Meyer; grandchildren Alyssa Pusateri, Rachel Pusateri, Amanda Gasser, Moriah Fernandez and Josiah Fernandez as well as many nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by his parents Francis and Patricia Meyer.
One of Jim's students used the term "after effect" to describe the long-lasting influence Jim's example of love, kindness and generosity had in the hearts of all he met. He set an example of this love in the way he cared for his wife and best friend of over 54 years, and in how he sacrificed for his family. Jim's living and dying prayer was for all to know the love and grace of Jesus, and his life was a beautiful reflection of this love.
Visitation Saturday August 3, 2019 from 3 to 8 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. A service celebrating Jim's life will begin at 6:30 pm. Services conclude at the funeral home, cremation rites to be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Convoy of Hope, P.O. Box 1125, Springfield, MO 65801. (andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 2, 2019