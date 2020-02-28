The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:30 PM
Goodfarm Cemetery
Dwight, IL
View Map
James Pierre Burkhardt


1944 - 2020
James Pierre Burkhardt Obituary
James Pierre Burkhardt

James Pierre Burkhardt, age 75, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home, with his loving family by his side.

Born September 18, 1944, in Joliet, he was the son of the late Orville and Jennie (Goldie) Burkhardt. He was a graduate of Grayslake High School and proudly served his country with the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1967. Jim attended the Police Academy and worked for the City of Joliet as a Police Officer for 30 years, retiring in 1990. He later worked for the River Valley Justice Center for 17 years.

Jim's favorite pastime was collecting antiques, tractors, trains and cars, and he loved spending time with his wife on their farm. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 52 years, Shirley (Hanlon) Burkhardt; his children, James Burkhardt of Seattle, WA, Corina (Michael) Thom of Yorkville, and Nicole "Nikki" (James) Hess of Naperville; four grandchildren, Allison and Cory Thom, and Mia and Charlie Hess; one brother, Richard (Fern) Burkhardt; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William Burkhardt; and four sisters, Dian Burkhardt, Aileen (Harold) Gentry, Patricia (John) Landers and Helen (Lyle) Christensen.

Visitation for James P. Burkhardt will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet, and will conclude with Military Honors under the auspices of the United States Air Force and a closing prayer at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will be conducted Monday, at 12:30 p.m., at the Goodfarm Cemetery in rural Dwight, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
