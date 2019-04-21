James Joseph Putrich



James Joseph "Uncle Butch" Putrich, age 80 of Joliet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 11, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Born and raised in Joliet, Jim was a son of Joseph and Catherine (nee Jandric) Putrich. He graduated from St. Mary Nativity Catholic School and Joliet Catholic High School. He earned a bachelor degree in aeronautical engineering from Indiana Tech. He served in the Army from 1962 to 1964. Jim had a fulfilling career at various engineering, architecture and construction companies. He retired to Cadiz, Kentucky for 15 years before returning to his hometown, Joliet, in 2018. He was a member of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church and the Joliet Ski Club. He was an avid marksman and downhill skier and enjoyed many outdoor activities including biking, fishing, golfing and riding around on his motorcycle. After retirement, Jim continued to travel. He explored, ate and drank his way through 46 states and over 40 countries.



Survivors include his beloved of 47 years, Mary Lou Rutherford; sisters, Barbara (late Joseph) Govednik and Joan (late George Abday and Louis Zbacnik); his loving "varmints" (aka nieces and nephews); Karen (late Richard) Nelson, Nancy Govednik, Jan (Mark) Williams, David (Sandy) Abday, Kathy (Matt) Bertani, Barbara (Tom) Govednik-Wolf, Michi (late George) Abday; great nieces and nephews, Zachariah and Nathan Willett, Anna and Louis Bertani, Christopher and Samantha Hollingsworth; great, great-niece, Rylee Hollingsworth; "special varmints" Paige and Samantha Lindsey. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.



Per Jim's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



All relatives and friends are invited to Holy Cross Church for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev Julian Kaczowka officiating. Jim will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery, Crest Hill, IL.



In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made as gifts in his memory to: Joliet Area Community Hospice or .



Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 21, 2019