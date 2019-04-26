James Richard Crowe



Born: August 3, 1937; Joliet, IL



Died: April 18, 2019; Lady Lake, FL



James Richard Crowe passed away April 18, 2019. He was born in Joliet, IL on August 3, 1937. James served in the US Army in Korea, First Infantry and had a fulfilling career as a union laborer. In 1998 James and his beloved wife Jolene moved to The Villages. James loved spending time with family and watching sports, delighting when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016.



Survivors include his children - James (Mary) and Suzanna (Susan), his grandchildren - Steven and Samuel, his brother William (Nancy), his sisters in-law - Marianne Crowe, Sharon Dewald, and Denise Rossio and his brothers in-laws - Duane Dewald (Gena), and Dennis Dewald (Amy), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jolene, his parents John and Leona, his in-laws Fred and Harriet Dewald, his brother Jack, his sisters in-law Mary Ramirez and Dolly Dewald and his brother in-law Fred Dewald II.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 8:30 AM on Monday April 29th at St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cornerstone Hospice House of The Villages would be appreciated.