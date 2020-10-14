1/1
James R. Fonseca
James R. Fonseca

James R. Fonseca, age 58, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with liver cancer.

James is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Joanne (nee Gonda); mother, JoAnn (the late Jesse) Fonseca; brother, Perry (Peggy) Fonseca; sister, Catherine (Eric) Bushong; brother-in-law, David (Kathleen) Gonda; nephew, Adam (Kristen) Fonseca; nieces, Jessica Fonseca, Stephanie (Tony) Quinones and Anna (Kyle) Murray; great-niece, Ivey Rachel Murray; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by his father, Jesse Fonseca (2017); father-in-law, Stephen Gonda; mother-in-law, Maryann Gonda; and brother-in-law, Michael Gonda.

James loved vacationing in Cancun with his wife and being with his family on the holidays. He also enjoyed spending time with his furry companion Molly and watching Law and Order. James will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James' name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of James' life will begin on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Per James' wishes cremation rites will be accorded following visitation. Due to Covid19 restrictions face masks are required. Maximum occupancy in the funeral home at one time is 50 guests. Obituary and Tribute Wall are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Guest Book sponsored by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life

