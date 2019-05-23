The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
James R. Musson

James R. Musson, age 64, of Joliet, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Salem Village Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Decatur, IL, he was the son of the late Glenn F. and Ruby E. (nee Stevenson) Musson, residing in the Joliet area most of his life. James was formerly employed by Alumax Aluminum Co. of Morris, IL. He was an avid fisherman and loved to ride motorcycles.

James is survived by his sister, Glenna (Coy) Potter of Joliet and his nephew, Charles (Tina) Potter of Joliet.

Visitation for James R. Musson will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Salem Village Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center or the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2019
