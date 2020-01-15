The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
James R. Pisut

Born: August 19, 1944

Died: January 12, 2020

Survived by his wife, Sue (Cusac), one daughter, Amanda (John) Derby of Texas, one brother, John (Dolly) Pisut, one sister Marianne (John) Jarman, one sister-in-law, Gail Pisut. Two grandchildren, Brooke and John Derby, one Uncle, Emery ( Raymonda) Pisut of Iowa. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his first wife Marsha and one daughter Melissa Pisut, his parents Stephen and Margaret (Maslan) Pisut and one brother Steve PIsut. Lifelong resident of Joliet. Graduated from Joliet Catholic High. Formerly employed by the E.J.& E. R.R. for 43 yrs. Member of Moran A.C. A true sports enthusiast, Jim was a diehard Chicago White Sox and Indianapolis Colts fan and was passionate about Sports Trivia.

Jim was well-loved for his personality and gained him many friends wherever he would go.

Per Jim's wishes cremation rites were accorded.

Funeral services will take place at 1211 Plainfield Rd., Joliet, Tezak Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. the time of service.

PISUT FUNERAL SERVICES

IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS

815-722-0998
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
