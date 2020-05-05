James r. Vonesh
James R. Vonesh

James Ralph Vonesh

"Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends."

John 15:13

Jim, Dad, Step Dad and Grandpa ,as many called him, in this love , served our country, and as we grieve his loss, as daughters, step daughters, wives and grandchildren, we are grateful for the time we were gifted to know him. As a man of solitude with interests in fishing and hunting, memories that seemed distant, now conjure up the preciousness of all the good moment, as we grieve the loss of his life. As a family, we cling to those moments as we lean into hope. Hope allows us to know Jim is at peace, and in that we will receive peace and perseverance to continue on. Jim thank you for serving our country, your family, friends, and neighbors, we miss you and will see you again.


Published in The Herald-News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
