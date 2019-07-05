The Herald-News Obituaries
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
James R. Walters


1927 - 2019
James R. Walters Obituary
James R. Walters

Born: October 15, 1927; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 28, 2019; in Aurora, IL

James R. "Bob" Walters was born in Chicago, IL on October 15, 1927 to Vurn and Nora (nee Dyer) Walters. He passed away June 28, 2019 in Aurora, IL.

Bob is survived by his grandchildren, Philip (Rachel) Spicer of Elgin, IL, Jessica (Matt) Banaszek, Katie (Dan) Leonard, Rachel (John) Howard and Erich Pavel IV, all of Warrenville, IL; his eleven great-grandchildren; and his dear friend, companion and caretaker, Judy Homan of Oswego, IL and her family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (nee Stafford); his daughters, Linda Spicer and Mary Walters; his parents and all of his siblings.

Bob and his family lived in several locations in Chicago's Englewood area, and was educated in the Chicago Public School system until 1943 when his family moved to Lake Village, IN. He finished his education at Morocco High School in Morocco, IN. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the WWII period and served a total of twenty years, both active and reserve duties, achieving the final rank of Captain of Infantry. Bob and Barbara resided in Warrenville for 60 years during which time he was involved with many civil and church activities at the local, county and state levels. He was currently a member of Harvest New Beginnings Church in Oswego, IL.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Bob's life, memorial donations may be directed to Harvest New Beginnings Church, 5315 Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543 or Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Schafer Ct, Suite 700,Rosemont, IL 60018.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, 2:00 until 6:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 8, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at the Warrenville Cemetery, Warrenville, IL.

For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 5, 2019
