James Robert Shewmake, Jr. age 55, of Wilmington, IL passed away peacefully, March 19, 2020 at his home.



Arrangements entrusted to R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, IL 60408 815-458-2336



www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com



