Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
1502 E. Mills Rd
Joliet, IL
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
Interment
Following Services
Elmhurst Cemetery
Joliet,, IL
James Russell Moore


1937 - 2019
James Russell Moore Obituary
James Russell Moore

Born: January 20, 1937

Died: November 4, 2019

James Russell Moore was born in Heidelberg, MS on January 20, 1937. He was one of nine children born to Reddick, Sr. and Sylvia Moore. James made his heavenly transition on November 4, 2019.

He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving and devoted wife, Annie C. Moore; 11 children, Lester McDonald, James Wesley Moore, Gregory McDonald, Belinda Moore, Jennifer (Arlanis) Smith, Deborah Vanhorn, Patricia Kent, Vanessa Brooks, Peggy Hudson, Kathie Sears and Patricia (Kenneth) Brown; two brothers, Patrick (Mamie) Moore and Willie H. Arrington, both of Heidelberg, MS; also a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1502 E. Mills Rd., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Darius Thomas Curtis, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 8, 2019
