James Tezak
James Tezak, age 69, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
James is survived by his loving daughter, Amy (Kevin) Modzelewski; grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Modzelewski; sister, Charlotte (the late Pat) O'Connor (Peoria, IL); sister-in-law, Pam (the late Tom) Tezak; sister-in-law, Lisa and brother-in-law, Bob Smith (Ft. Meyers, FL).
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia (nee Baranak); parents, Frank (Shack) and Julia Tezak; brother, Tom Tezak; and sister, Beverly (Terry) Briese.
Jim was born in Joliet, IL. He graduated from JTHS (Central) in 1970, JJC in 1974, as well as Governors State University in 1989. Jim was employed by Copley Newspapers for 30 years from 1971-2001. He enjoyed years of family vacations, including his trips in recent years to Ft. Myers, FL. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed photographing birds. Jim loved to help those around him and served as a volunteer throughout his adult life. He spent his time coaching his daughter's baseball and basketball teams, acted as a literacy tutor using the Herald News in a program sponsored by JJC, was a past president of the Kiwanis Club of West Joliet, and spent many years preparing free income tax returns for low income individuals and senior citizens. Recently, Jim was a member of the finance committee at Shorewood Glen Homeowners Association. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Per Jim's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation. Obituary and tribute wall for James Tezak at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
