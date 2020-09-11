James V. Miller
Born: March 13, 1928; in Sheldon, IA
Died: September 7, 2020; in Joliet, IL
James V. Miller, age 92, long-time of Joliet, IL, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet, IL. He was born March 13, 1928 in Sheldon, IA to the late George and Helen Miller.
Beloved husband for 47 years to the late Doris J. Miller; loving father of James (Mariann) Miller and Pamela (Mario) Dukovac; cherished grandfather of Melanie Webster, Lindsay Miller, Melissa (Jim Santangelo) Whitaker, Eric Bailey and the late Emily Dukovac; adored great grandfather of Calvin and Eleanor Webster, Abrielle Whitaker and Damien Bailey; dear brother of the late Tom Miller; fond uncle and dear friend to many.
James grew up in Sheldon, IA and graduated from Sheldon High School where he was an accomplished basketball player. He was a proud Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. After returning home from the military, he relocated to Joliet, IL to work for Caterpillar, Inc. He worked for CAT for 30 years, retiring in 1985. James remained active throughout retirement and enjoyed golfing.
For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.
A future inurnment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
