1/1
James W. Hannah
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Hannah

Passed away at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Age 79 years.

Survived by his devoted wife Margery (Neverman) Hannah, daughter Robyn Andy, his son James W. (Sherri) Hannah Jr., granddaughter Jewel Andy, grandson John Hannah and one brother Sam Hannah of Rochester, NY. His step daughters Patricia (David) Manion of Channahon, IL., and Barbara (Don) Olsen of Verona, IL., 3 step grandsons Randy and Richard Manion and Jeffrey Bick. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Fetcher and Flora Hannah, his brothers Edward, Charles and Fletcher, sisters Mary Lou and Betty Ann, grandson Jesse Hannah and step grandson Rick Vrencur.

Jim owned and operated Hannah Heating and Air Condition Services for many years. He was a 48 year member of Matteson Lodge #175 AF & AM. Past Master and member of the Danville Scottish Rite. And a member of the Joliet Shrine Club. He was also known for his musical talent, he and his band Jim Hannah and the Country Boys played at many Joliet places. He even appeared on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, which made him so proud. Jim will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday, October 30th from 11:00-1:00. Masonic Funeral Rites will be held at 12:30 PM. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. For information (815) 744-0022 of www.CHSFUNERAL.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Service
12:30 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved