James W. Hannah
Passed away at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Age 79 years.
Survived by his devoted wife Margery (Neverman) Hannah, daughter Robyn Andy, his son James W. (Sherri) Hannah Jr., granddaughter Jewel Andy, grandson John Hannah and one brother Sam Hannah of Rochester, NY. His step daughters Patricia (David) Manion of Channahon, IL., and Barbara (Don) Olsen of Verona, IL., 3 step grandsons Randy and Richard Manion and Jeffrey Bick. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Fetcher and Flora Hannah, his brothers Edward, Charles and Fletcher, sisters Mary Lou and Betty Ann, grandson Jesse Hannah and step grandson Rick Vrencur.
Jim owned and operated Hannah Heating and Air Condition Services for many years. He was a 48 year member of Matteson Lodge #175 AF & AM. Past Master and member of the Danville Scottish Rite. And a member of the Joliet Shrine Club. He was also known for his musical talent, he and his band Jim Hannah and the Country Boys played at many Joliet places. He even appeared on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, which made him so proud. Jim will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday, October 30th from 11:00-1:00. Masonic Funeral Rites will be held at 12:30 PM. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. For information (815) 744-0022 of www.CHSFUNERAL.com