James W. Spivey



Born: July 31, 1926; in Wilmington, IL



Died: June 29, 2019; in Ottawa, IL



James W. Spivey, 92 of Streator passed away Saturday (June 29, 2019) at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.



Visitation will be held Tuesday from 12noon - 2 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Anne Ferguson officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park with full military honors conducted by members of the Streator American Legion and VFW.



Serving as pallbearers will be grandson Marty Kovalik, grandsons-in-law Terry Duvall and Tony Tamburini, nephews Garry, Terry and Randy Spivey.



Jim was born on July 31, 1926 in Wilmington to Lawrence and Hattie (Buss) Spivey. He married Lavonta Green on March 23, 1947. She preceded him in death on December 11, 2013.



Surviving are daughters Phyllis (Tom) Kovalik of Plainfield, Joan (Ken) Berta of Streator and Carol (Brian) Palko of Streator, son-in-law Kevin (Cheryl) Galloway of Streator, grandchildren, Amanda (Ben) Woolcock, Marty Kovalik, Kelli (Terry) Duvall and Jodi (Tony) Tamburini, great-grandchildren, Ella, Kinsey, Abbie, Taylor and Tyler.



He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Janet Galloway, brothers Jerry, Larry and Robert, sisters Evelyn Paull and Alice in infancy.



Jim attended Streator High School. He served in the US Army during WWII serving in Japan and the Philippines. He retired from the Glen Vissering Construction Company. Jim built his home in 1957 and lived there until his death. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Streator American Legion. Jim enjoyed boating, golf, doing any handyman jobs, attending his grandchildrens sporting events and watching the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bulls play and he was on the honor flight to Washington DC.



Memorials may be made in his name to the First United Methodist Church.



