The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Tower Ministries C.O.G.I.C.,
500 Stryker Ave.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Prayer Tower Ministries C.O.G.I.C
Resources
More Obituaries for James Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Walton Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Walton Jr. Obituary
James W. Walton Jr.

James W. Walton Jr., Age 76, passed away peacefully at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center on November 29, 2019.

James is survived by his brother; Kevin Walton; two sons, Erik Walton and James W. Walton III; step-children, grandchildren; great grandchildren, friends and family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home and Friday, December 6, 2019 10:00-11:00 AM at Prayer Tower Ministries C.O.G.I.C., 500 Stryker Ave., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Warren C. Dorris, Jr., officiating. Private interment.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -