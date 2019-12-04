|
James W. Walton Jr.
James W. Walton Jr., Age 76, passed away peacefully at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center on November 29, 2019.
James is survived by his brother; Kevin Walton; two sons, Erik Walton and James W. Walton III; step-children, grandchildren; great grandchildren, friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home and Friday, December 6, 2019 10:00-11:00 AM at Prayer Tower Ministries C.O.G.I.C., 500 Stryker Ave., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Warren C. Dorris, Jr., officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 4, 2019