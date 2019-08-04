|
Jane Ruth Smies De Witt
Jane Ruth Smies De Witt of Joliet IL, aged 96, passed away on Friday August 2, 2019.
Raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, she then attended Hope College in Holland, Michigan where she met and married William A. De Witt. They moved to Joliet in 1953. In 2010 she moved from her home on Western Ave to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.
A devoted mother to seven children, she also owned and operated the Air, Land and Sea Travel Agency in Joliet. In addition, Jane was a founding member of Faith Lutheran Church, Vice President of Zonta and a Board Member at Salem Village.
She was preceded in death by her husband William A. De Witt, MD (2006), three children, Sally, James and David, and her sister Joan of Sheboygan WI. She is survived by her children, Daniel, Mary, Nancy and Susan; her children-in-law, Patricia, Martin, Joe and Brad and proud Grandmother to 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Angels on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 4, 2019