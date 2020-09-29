Jane K. Clark
Jane K. Clark, née Meyer, age 83; beloved wife of the late James F. Clark, M.D.; loving mother of Suzanne (Carlos) Morales, James F. (Karen Espinoza) Clark, Jr., and Stephanie (Theodore) O'Brien; dear grandmother of J.C., Peter, Magdalena, Claire, and Katelin; fond sister of Jacqueline A. and Janet M. Meyer; cherished daughter of the late Florenz (Micky) and Marian Meyer. Jane grew up in Joliet attending St. John the Baptist Parish and School and St. Francis Academy. She often shared fond memories of growing up in such a strong and close-knit community. She went on to earn her RN degree from St. Mary's School of Rochester, Minnesota. Jane was proud of her roles as nurse, wife, mother and grandmother. She found fulfillment in devoting her life to the care of others.
Visitation Thursday, October 1st, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521.
Private Family Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Friday, October 2nd at St. Mary Immaculate Church, Plainfield, IL, family friends can livestream at www.youtube.com/stmaryimmaculate
. Please support the Clark Family by signing the online guestbook and share a memory at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org
are appreciated.
For information: 630-323-0275.