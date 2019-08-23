|
|
Jane Krumdick
Jane Krumdick, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Loyola University Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family, having bravely fought cancer for the past five years.
Born January 21, 1938 in Joliet, she was the daughter of John E. "Jack" and Mary Evelyn (nee Ryan) Schuster, and was a graduate of St. Raymond Grade School and St. Francis Academy, Class of 1956. Jane continued her education at the College of St. Francis and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Quincy College. Since 1975, she has been a resident of Shorewood. For many years, Jane worked as a teacher in both the Diocese of Joliet and Joliet Public Schools. She was a member of the Church of St. Jude and the Joliet Quilters Guild. Jane especially enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Even in retirement, she continued her role as an educator, tutoring and working with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her beloved husband, James J. Krumdick of Shorewood; three children,Matthew (Jenny) Krumdrick of Joliet, Marianne Krumdick of Sandwich, and Suzanne (Jason) Arcand of Joliet; five grandchildren, Joseph, Maria and Ella Krumdrick and Felix and Victor Arcand; one brother, Richard "Dick" (Millie) Schuster of Joliet; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a baby sister, Mary Schuster.
Visitation for will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday,August 27, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to the Church of St.Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name are requested to be sent to Unbound.org, which is an organization that partners with families living in poverty, empowering them to become self-sufficient and fulfill their desired potential.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 23, 2019